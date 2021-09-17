COVID is administered to a 19-year-old anti-mask councilman, who says he feels “terrible” for not being able to breathe.

On Wednesday, a teen anti-mask councilman in Alabama was hospitalized with COVID-19 after acquiring pneumonia after voting to repeal his city’s mask law.

The 19-year-old, who has never been vaccinated, is the youngest person ever elected to the Decatur City Council. Hunter Pepper has been vehemently opposed to mask requirements since his election in August 2020, and has called immunizations a personal choice. COVID difficulties have caused him to struggle to breathe.

Pepper added in a now-deleted Facebook post Thursday, “I am still shallow in breathing but my oxygen remains acceptable for now” (according to the Washington Post). “Not being able to breathe is excruciating.”

On Wednesday morning, Pepper tested positive for COVID, and by the evening, he was in the ICU with problems breathing. His CT scan revealed he had COVID Pneumonia, which he described as “extremely horrible” in a social media post.

“Every fiber of my being wants to tell me it’s something different, but everywhere I look it’s COVID this, COVID that, and it’s terrified me and my family,” Pepper said. “The media continues to report on COVID-19, and each time they do, they explain ‘Death.’ That is very frightening to me, but I trust in the Lord.”

Alabama has one of the lowest immunization rates in the United States. Currently, 52% of the population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 41% having received all three doses.

Alabama recorded the greatest number of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began on Sept. 1. Though the number of cases in the state has declined since then, it is still at a level not seen since January.

Despite his COVID experience, Pepper told The Washington Post that he still feels masks should not be required, but he does encourage people who choose to wear them and get vaccinated.

In an emailed statement, he said, “I will do everything I can to encourage people to wear masks and be vaccinated since it is dreadful.” “This virus is neither a Republican nor a Democrat, nor a Libertarian nor an Independent. Our country is being destroyed by its own thing, but people continue to bring [politics]into it when they shouldn’t.”

Pepper informed The Washington Post on Friday morning that he had been released from the hospital but was still being treated for significant shortness of breath because he was still “very sick.”

He said, “I wouldn’t wish this infection on anyone, not even my closest enemy.”