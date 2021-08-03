COVID-19 Vaccine Is A ‘Mark Of The Beast,’ According To Top RNC Official

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theories have been supported by a key Republican National Committee official, who has called the COVID-19 vaccination doses “the mark of the beast,” equivalent to a “false god.”

Peter Feaman, a Florida RNC committeeman, published the comments on his blog, “The Backhoe Chronicles,” which he publishes using the “anti-Facebook” app MeWe.

The Florida lawyer linked the Biden administration’s immunization effort to Nazi-era “brown shirts” in a series of posts. Adolf Hitler’s ascent to power in Germany was aided by the Storm Troopers, often known as the “brown shirts.”

In a July 20 article, Feaman stated, “The Biden brown shirts are beginning to show up at individual residences scrutinizing immunization papers.”

His remarks come as the more contagious Delta version of the coronavirus is causing a resurgence of infections in the United States.

COVID-19 vaccines were also dubbed a “mark of the beast” by Feamn in May, an allusion to a symbol indicating devotion to Satan. He also chastised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, for pushing people to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus in the same article.

“Diabolical Governor Whitmer of Michigan wants her residents to receive the Mark of the Beast in order to participate in society. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has always been adamant about keeping her state under lockdown and camouflaged for as long as possible,” he stated in the essay.

“Hey, Governor Whitner,” he added, “we will not bow to your fake god.”

On Thursday, Feaman slammed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for advocating that fully vaccinated Americans use masks in public indoor settings despite the Delta variant’s spread.

“As for myself and my house, we will fight them,” he said, adding, “The wolves want dominion and power.”

According to Polk GOP, Feaman has repeatedly propagated conspiracy theories, including erroneous allegations that the 2020 election was rigged and that the tragic insurgency at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 was staged to make supporters of former President Donald Trump “look terrible.”

According to CNN, Feaman wrote two books, including “The Next Nightmare: How Political Correctness Will Destroy America” in 2012, in which he argued that “Islamofascism” is the greatest threat to Judeo-Christian principles and the United States.