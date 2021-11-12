COVID-19 is given to the Republican lawmaker who organized the anti-vaccine rally, but he is unable to attend his own event.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, a Republican congressman who scheduled an anti-vaccine demonstration canceled the event.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-ND, helped organize the “We the People rally” that was scheduled to take place on Monday on the steps of the state house in Bismarck, North Dakota. President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate was the target of the protest.

However, while the rally went on as planned, Hoverson was unable to attend. On Sunday, a day before the rally, the Republican announced that he had been infected with COVID-19 on his Facebook page.

“Covid is real and feels like a horrible case of the flu.

He added in his message, “I am currently quarantining and each day is getting better.”

In the same post, Hoverson stated that he was using ivermectin, a deworming medicine that some advocate as a COVID-19 treatment.

“According to hundreds upon hundreds of medical specialists, including in ND, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, and so on; SHOULD BE OUR EARLY AMBULATORY CARE,” Hoverson stated.

The Food and Drug Administration has already cautioned against using the drug, citing the fact that many people who self-medicate with it end up in the hospital.

The North Dakota Republican also said that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, a medicine that former President Donald Trump had previously advertised as a cure for COVID-19. The World Health Organization concluded that hydroxychloroquine did not lower death or the need for a ventilator in COVID-19 participants in a randomized trial.

In recent months, Hoverson has been the subject of multiple news stories. After an apparent run-in with a TSA agent, the congressman was banned from boarding an aircraft at Minot International Airport in October.

When a TSA officer conducted a pat-down, the legislator set off an alarm in a screening machine, the incident occurred. Hoverson allegedly refused to comply with the pat-down and moved away from the agent’s hand. When police arrived, the congressman eventually cooperated, but the airline refused to let him board, according to The Associated Press.

Hoverson also sponsored House Bill 1313 earlier this year, which would make anyone found guilty of performing an abortion a Class AA felony. Anyone who assisted or facilitated the abortion might face a Class C criminal charge.