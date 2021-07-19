COVID-19 has been detected in five Texas Democrats who fled the state.

COVID-19 has been found in two additional Texas Democrats who fled the state last week to evade a voting measure. Three others had previously tested positive.

According to The Hill, the Texas House Democratic Caucus revealed in a statement that there are now five COVID-19 positive cases among the Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. last week. The positive members were either asymptomatic or had moderate symptoms.

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer is the only Democrat who has verified that he was one of the Democrats who tested positive over the weekend.

Rep. Celia Israel was the first member of the group to contract COVID-19. The names of the remaining three are yet to be revealed.

According to the Austin American Statesman, the Democrats who tested positive used fast COVID-19 testing, which are less accurate than PCR coronavirus tests.

The members of the caucus who tested positive were all fully vaccinated, according to the caucus. The members will take a PCR test and take precautions to isolate for 10 days, according to the publication, followed by a test.

All Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington, including staff, will be subjected to quick testing, according to the caucus.

Since arriving in Washington, the afflicted group of Texas Democrats has visited with Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Symone Sanders, Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson, stated over the weekend that neither Harris nor her team had been exposed to the afflicted people.

Manchin’s staffer added that the senator had not been exposed to any of the positive cases.

Following the emergence of images showing members without masks inside a private charter jet after leaving Texas, the caucus has been chastised.

On Sunday, Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) rushed to Twitter, presumably mocking news about Texas Democrats’ good cases.

Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D) replied to Brooks, saying the Republican representative’s remarks were “a low point even for someone who helped incite an insurgency.”

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the finance of Texas House Democrats who are anticipated to spend several weeks in Washington.

According to The Texas Tribune, the caucus has already paid for two private jets to carry the lawmakers.

Other expenses, such as meals and lodging, were split with the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, according to the outlet.

The expense of remaining in the capital, on the other hand, is projected to continue to rise as the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.