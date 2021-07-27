Cori Bush, a member of the ‘Squad,’ spent $70,000 on private security while calling for the police to be defunded.

Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, is under fire after campaign filings revealed she spent nearly $70,000 on private security while advocating for police defunding.

According to Fox News, commentator and former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy attacked Bush’s campaign spending, which included $54,120.92 to RS&T Security Consulting and $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for “security services.” According to records filed with the Federal Election Commission, the payments were made between April 15 and June 28.

Bush was “hypocritical” when she publicly called for cutting police budgets while spending thousands on private security, according to Gowdy. “Start with yourself if you truly want to defund the police,” Gowdy said.

Bush is a member of the left-leaning progressive ‘Squad’ in the United States House of Representatives, and has advocated for reallocating police funding — diverting money currently spent on policing into social and welfare services as a means of improving public safety.

As violence swept the country last year following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, “Defund the Police” became a rallying cry for Democrats, particularly progressives.

The NYPD’s budget was slashed by a billion dollars, and its undercover anti-crime unit was disbanded; the city is now experiencing a crime surge. Minneapolis City Council voted to dismantle the city’s police force, but the decision was overturned when crime increased.

As he seeks to move the party away from the left’s agenda, which is expected to hurt Democrats in the midterm elections next year, President Joe Biden has stated that he remains opposed to calls to defund the police.

Bush has yet to respond to Gowdy’s remarks, but she recently admitted to being “harassed sexually by police officers in police cars” when she was younger in an interview with Chris Hayes’ “Why Is This Happening?” podcast.

She went on to say that while she didn’t get along with some cops when she first came to Congress, some in her community “understand why I’m the way I am.”

According to the Kansas City Star, Bush was one of the progressive representatives who voted against a funding bill in May that sought to pour $1.9 billion into Capitol security upgrades. Bush said at the time that the bill would “not prevent” a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol unless the government addressed the issue. Washington Newsday Brief News.