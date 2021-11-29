Congress has yet to raise the debt ceiling, and a deadline of December 15 looms.

For the first time in the country’s history, lawmakers are battling to increase the national debt ceiling by December 15 and avert a devastating default.

Republicans are insisting that Democrats utilize budget reconciliation to increase the debt ceiling, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is wary of doing so since it would take at least a week of Senate floor time. A vote-a-rama, or a protracted series of votes on amendments, would also be part of the process. The first vote will revise the budget resolution for 2022, while the second will lift the debt ceiling.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will be unable to get the support of ten Republican senators to raise the debt ceiling, complicating the negotiations. Any attempt to raise the debt ceiling without bipartisan backing will be met with a Republican-led filibuster.

The talks take place as Democrats battle to enact President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending bill, which is the most important aspect of his economic strategy.

Despite the standoff, Schumer expressed optimism that both agenda items will be accomplished by the end of the year, despite the fact that it “will require some hard nights and weekends.”

In October, Congress decided to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling, but time is running out once more. If the United States defaulted on its debt, it would have devastating economic implications and send the country into recession.

A Senate Republican aide told The Hill that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would be able to come up with more “special measures” to keep the government financed until the mid-December deadline, giving Schumer and McConnell more time to negotiate an agreement.

“I think Yellen will find a few of extra quarters in the cushions and push it back to January or February,” the source said.