Congress Faces Tight Deadline to Pass Funding Bills Amid Contentious Debates

As January 30, 2026, looms, U.S. lawmakers are scrambling to finalize funding bills necessary to avert a partial government shutdown. With just days left to act, tensions rise as critical appropriations measures, including the vital Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding, remain unresolved.

Congress is working under a tight timeline to pass the remaining appropriations bills. The bills, grouped into a “minibus,” cover the Departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Homeland Security. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate are divided over several key issues, including immigration enforcement and healthcare subsidies, and a series of high-profile disputes threatens to delay action. If Congress fails to act by the January 30 deadline, it risks triggering a partial shutdown, though the impact would be less severe compared to the 43-day government closure in late 2025. The Senate is currently in recess, and the House is preparing to adjourn, leaving little room for further negotiations.

Key Disputes Over DHS Funding and Immigration Policy

The DHS appropriations bill has become a focal point for heated discussions. Following the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis, Democrats have intensified calls for greater oversight of ICE activities. These reforms include new training requirements, stricter reporting measures, and a $20 million provision for body cameras for ICE officers. Democratic leaders, including Senator Patty Murray, have argued that the bill should not increase ICE’s budget without these reforms. However, some progressives feel the latest compromise package does not go far enough in addressing broader immigration and law enforcement reforms.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut acknowledged that many of her colleagues would be dissatisfied with any bill funding ICE but stressed that the alternative—either a continuing resolution or a government shutdown—would do nothing to reform the agency. She and Murray both urged their colleagues to support the legislation despite its imperfections, warning that failure to act could worsen the situation.

The negotiations have been complicated by partisan divisions and high stakes. While Republicans are pushing for increased funding for ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Democrats are determined to rein in these agencies and ensure greater transparency and accountability in immigration enforcement.

Beyond the funding debates, Congress is also grappling with several high-profile issues, including the growing concern over nonconsensual deepfake pornography. On Thursday, Paris Hilton is expected to join lawmakers in advocating for the “Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act,” which would allow victims of deepfake pornography to sue perpetrators. This bill, which passed the Senate last week, is now awaiting action in the House.

Another point of contention is stock trading by lawmakers. House Democrats are preparing to introduce a discharge petition to push for a vote on a bill banning Congress members and their immediate families from trading individual stocks. The Senate is also considering similar legislation, but disagreements persist over how strict the ban should be.

Meanwhile, former special counsel Jack Smith is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigations into former President Trump, adding another layer of political drama to the ongoing legislative negotiations. Smith’s testimony will likely address his two cases against Trump—one related to the January 6, 2021, events and the other concerning classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Both cases were dismissed last year after Trump’s electoral victory.

As the January 30 deadline approaches, lawmakers face a challenging road ahead, with multiple contentious issues unresolved. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has expressed cautious optimism, noting that Congress is “on track” to meet the funding deadline. However, with partisan divisions deepening and the clock ticking, it remains uncertain whether Congress will reach an agreement in time to avoid another shutdown.