CNN’s Indefinite Suspension Has Embarrassed And ‘Hurt’ Chris Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo has responded to CNN’s decision to suspend him indefinitely, calling it “embarrassing” and “hurting,” but stating he understands the decision. CNN made the news after papers were released indicating his “higher level of engagement” in the scandal response of disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“That hurts to even say it,” Chris stated on his SiriusXM weekly show. It’s humiliating. However, I understand. And I understand why some people are upset with what I’ve done. I’ve apologized before, and I mean it this time.” “The last thing I ever wanted to do is compromise any of my coworkers,” he continued. Chris stated that he appreciates “the process” CNN is using to investigate the problem.

CNN announced Tuesday that the records released by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday “point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously understood,” and that the star anchor had been suspended indefinitely.

Before the materials were made public, the company claimed it was ignorant of the information shown in James’ exhibits, which included emails and text conversations exchanged between Chris and the former governor’s counsel while Andrew battled sexual harassment charges.

In the turbulent months following a former aide’s sexual harassment charges against Andrew, CNN originally stood with Chris, especially since Chris had recognized his “mistake” of giving advise to his brother’s political aides.

The New York Times said that Monday’s findings sparked questions about whether CNN followed journalistic standards that separated lawmakers and journalists.

Chris often volunteered to give Andrew’s aides guidance, according to the exhibits supplied by the New York AG’s office. He offered to “assist with the prep” in a text message sent in March. Chris also volunteered to contact “sources” to see if other women would join the list of women accusing his brother of sexual harassment.

In one of the exhibitions, Andrew’s former aide Melissa DeRosa asked Chris if he had heard about a rumor concerning news outlet Politico’s work on an article exposing the allegations. To DeRosa’s question, Chris replied, “on it.”

Chris’ actions “put us in a poor place,” CNN’s lead anchor for Washington, Jake Tapper, told The New York Times in May. While Tapper respects “Chris’ love for his brother,” he says he “cannot envisage a world in which anyone in journalism.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.