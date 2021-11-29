CNN Calls Fox News “evil” for implying that the Omicron Variant is overused and fake.

On Monday, CNN’s “New Day” attacked Fox News hosts who said the Omicron variation was made up by Democrats and is “politically driven.”

S.E. Cupp, a CNN political journalist who identifies as a Log Cabin Republican, called Fox News’ downplaying of Omicron “evil,” and said that pundits use the phrase on purpose, saying, “depend on a new form every October.”

“That’s horrible!” That is heinous! ‘Don’t worry about it,’ you should get up and tell your audience. Don’t believe any of the other science because it’s most likely made up. ‘Don’t believe anything you hear about vaccines, boosters, or anything else since it’s most likely just Democrats.’ Cupp added, “I don’t know what else to call it.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth, and Will Cain examined the supply chain crisis on Saturday’s “Fox & Friends” broadcast. They discussed how Democrats may be feigning dread about a new version in order to keep Biden from addressing it.

“We can’t fix the supply chain problem until the epidemic is gone, until Covid is over,” stated Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, according to Campos-Duffy.

“And now we see these new varieties, so that’s the answer,” she explained. “More lockdowns, more lockdowns, more panic, and he doesn’t have to perform his job of mending the supply chain because we’ll just keep this whole thing going.”

“Count on a new variety around every October, every two years,” Hegseth said to Campos-Duffy.”

Cupp claimed that Fox News, which is slanted to the right, is a good source of information “is a narcotic” and that they casually say absurd things because they are aware of this.

She remarked, “It sounds insane.”

“And yet, all three of them are kind of joking in unison that this is definitely a political creation.” It’s irresponsible, but it’s the starting point.”