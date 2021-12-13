Clinton predicts Trump’s presidential run in 2024 and claims that his victory will be “the end of our democracy.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has predicted that Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024, warning that a second victory for the businessman might spell the “end of our democracy.”

Clinton said in an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today that if she were a “betting person right now,” she’d predict “Trump is going to run again.” Clinton, who ran for president in 2016 and lost to Trump in one of the most shocking electoral upsets in modern political history, said Trump “appears to be setting himself up to do it, and if he’s not held accountable, he gets to do it again.” That, I believe, might spell the death of our democracy.” Clinton stated that she wants “people to understand that this might be a make-or-break point,” adding that if Trump or “someone of his ilk” were to be elected president again, “you will not recognize this country,” especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding. Geist asked the Obama administration’s former Secretary of State if she felt guilty about Trump’s unexpected victory in 2016. “Of certainly,” she says. I attempted to forewarn folks. “I attempted to persuade them that this was extremely risky,” she said.

Clinton’s remarks come after she released her victory speech if she were to win the presidency in 2016.

The 74-year-old Democratic lawmaker gave the speech aloud for the first time publicly in a video for her new MasterClass lecture on resilience titled “The Power of Resilience.” Clinton cried as she talked about her mother’s recollections.

NBC Today published excerpts from Clinton’s speech, in which she was cited as saying, “I am as sure of this as anything I have ever known: America is the greatest country in the world.” And, starting now, we will work together to make America even better than it has ever been, for each of us.” In the 2016 presidential election, Clinton won the popular vote with 48 percent to Trump’s 46 percent, but Trump won the Electoral College with 304 to 227 votes.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Orlando on Sunday, Trump intimated that he would run for President in 2024. Speaking to a gathering of supporters, the former president stated unequivocally that he won in 2016. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.