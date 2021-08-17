Child Porn Photos Aren’t Being Flagged on a Pro-Trump Social Media Platform.

According to a new revelation, a pro-Trump social media network is not detecting photographs and posts portraying child pornography.

Gettr, a platform founded by Donald Trump’s former spokesman Jason Miller, has “relatively few tools to filter spam, violent content, and child exploitation imagery,” according to a new research by the Stanford Internet Observatory Cyber Policy Center.

PhotoDNA, a photo-moderation database, was utilized by the researchers to identify at least 16 photographs on Gettr that depicted child pornography. They went back to the social networking platform and re-uploaded the photographs. Gettr, on the other hand, relies on user-based moderation because the photographs were not detected before being submitted.

The researchers said in the paper that “Gettr instead appears to be depending on a community reporting methodology, which has not proven sufficient.”

User-based moderation procedures ensure that a photo or post must be submitted by the platform’s users before Gettr moderators may mark it as inappropriate content.

According to Business Insider, “an purely community-based detection process for sensitive and illegal content is exceedingly restricted and prone to misuse, as such posts and comments may not be viewed by users inclined to report them.”

POLITICO performed a check in early August and discovered that the social media platform featured elements of terrorist propaganda materials, such as gruesome videos of beheadings and memes depicting militants executing Trump.

Since early June, at least 250 Gettr accounts have been consistently posting terrorist content on the network, according to the investigation. The majority of hashtags were also used to promote violent content.

Many have already been removed off the site, while many others remain. Any content depicting terrorism may be removed by moderators, according to the platform’s rules of service.

One provision stated, “This may include content characterized as personal bullying, child sexual abuse, attacks on any religion or race, or content involving video or depictions of beheading.”

During the debut of Gettr on July 4, it was also hacked. Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and Newsmax, among the platform’s most popular verified users, had their accounts hacked.

Threat actors scraped the identities, names, and birthdays of more than 85,000 Gettr users through its API, according to Alon Gal, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, as reported by Tech Crunch.