Charges against four members of the Proud Boys for the Capitol attack on January 6 have been upheld by a federal judge.

An indictment against four members of the Proud Boys has been upheld by a federal judge, dismissing the defendants’ arguments that their attempt to attack the US Capitol building on Jan. 6 was protected by the first amendment.

Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe are all charged with conspiracy and obstruction, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The group was charged in March and is currently incarcerated while awaiting their trial in May 2022.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, a former Trump appointee, said the four men had nonviolent options for expressing their dissatisfaction with the presidential election outcomes in 2020.

“This claimed conduct is simply not protected by the First Amendment, regardless of Defendants’ political objectives or whatever political message they sought to express,” Kelly concluded.

“Defendants are not charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands, or participating in simple sit-ins or protests, as they contend,” Kelly stated.

The charges of obstruction do not apply to their clients, according to defense lawyers, because Congress approving the electoral college was not a “official proceeding.” Kelly was adamantly opposed.

Over 700 people have been charged with charges relating to the fatal assault, including three dozen Proud Boys leaders who were indicted for their roles in the failed insurgency that murdered five people.

The defense attorneys have yet to respond to Kelly’s decision.