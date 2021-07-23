Cases of COVID Breakthrough Among White House Staffers: Psaki Won’t Give Out Her Phone Number

Following news of breakthrough cases among immunized staffers on campus, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the public will not be informed of how many vaccinated staffers had contracted COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, Psaki noted that because there are about 2,000 employees working on-campus, breakthrough cases could be expected “statistically speaking.” “No, I don’t think you should expect us to provide a large number of breakthrough cases,” she remarked on Thursday.

She had already acknowledged that the White House had experienced many breakout cases.

According to Psaki, the White House will inform the public if commissioned officers test positive for the virus. She also stated that when officials who have had intimate contact with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris test positive, she would provide more information.

Previously, the public wanted information on coronavirus illnesses among Trump White House staffers and officials, and openness was an issue. Former President Donald Trump was infected, and it was later revealed that his health was worse than initially stated, before he fully recovered.

Editor-at-Large for CNN In an op-ed published Wednesday, Chris Cillizza noted that the Biden administration does not appear to be following through on its campaign promise of transparency. “It is incumbent to the White House to lead on the transparency issue,” Cillizza stated, noting that there has been an increase in Delta variant instances in the United States.

Cillizza wrote, “They simply aren’t doing it.”

Psaki underlined the White House’s commitment to being “open” on the matter, stating, “We recognize and believe it is in the public interest.” She did not, however, provide any additional information or steps that will be followed.

According to Axios, Psaki stated earlier this week that the White House personnel is routinely tested for COVID-19 infection. She went on to say that the president is tested every two weeks, whereas she is examined twice a week.

An aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a White House official, both fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus earlier this week, prompting Psaki’s recent statements on transparency.

Both Pelosi’s aide and the White House staffer were at the Eaton DC hotel, where Texas Democrats who flew in to Washington last week slept. COVID-19 has been contracted by six people from the traveling group that fled Texas to escape an election bill.

Meanwhile, the White House was disappointed by China’s rejection of a World Health Organization resolution (WHO). Brief News from Washington Newsday.