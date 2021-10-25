Candace Owens Slams COVID-19 Restrictions in Australia, Suggests US Military Invasion

Last week, conservative commentator Candace Owens urged that the US military invade Australia because of COVID limits.

Owens described the Australian government’s response to the virus as “totalitarian,” and proposed that the US send its military to free its “oppressed” citizens.

According to the Guardian, the majority of Australians favor the immunization mandate.

“When are we going to deploy?” Of course, I’m joking because we all know the true answer. Under the garb of a virus, what is happening in Australia is federal overreach, authoritarianism, totalitarianism — the kind that breeds wicked dictatorships and human horrors,” Owens added.

Owens referred to Australia as a “police state,” adding that its citizens are “being imprisoned against their will.” She also asked her audience if the Australian government is “any better or nobler than the Taliban,” adding that “both groups believe they have a right to oppress and imprison people for their own good.”

Owens compared Australia’s administration to Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Fidel Castro, and Hugo Chavez, among others.

In comparison to America’s astonishing 45.3 million cases and 773,000 fatalities, Australia has only had 130,000 cases with only 1,448 deaths. When New York Times reporter Damien Cave asked Australians if the COVID-19 restrictions were worth it to keep the public safe, they all said the same thing: “Yes, it is worth it,” or “Yes, we believe it will be.” Owens concluded her piece by slamming Biden’s administration as “totalitarian” and thanking Republican governors for “standing in the way” to “defend our most fundamental individual freedoms” and prevent America from adopting laws similar to Australia.

Trump won 17 of the top 20 states with the most COVID-19 cases in the election, and 15 of them have Republican governors.