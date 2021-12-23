Candace Owens makes an anti-vaccination point, but Donald Trump retaliates.

Candace Owens, a conservative political journalist, attempted to link two facts in an interview with former President Donald Trump: that there were more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than in 2020, and that more people are vaccinated currently than in 2020.

Owens indicated in her “Daily Wire” podcast “The Candace Show,” which was recorded at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and released Wednesday, that the COVID vaccines’ usefulness has been called into question because “more people have died” since they became publicly available in 2021.

I’m not sure why, but the concept that everyone who is unvaccinated would die in the next 12 weeks unless we do what Joe Biden says makes me laugh objectively.

It’s to the point of being amusingly childish.

Adults who want to be regarded seriously should not communicate in this manner.

Trump pushed back against the charges, claiming credit for the vaccinations’ quick production by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

“No, the immunizations work,” Trump said Owens. Those who do not receive the vaccine become quite ill and must go to the hospital. However, it is still their decision. You’re also protected if you get the vaccine.” Trump’s comments are backed up by facts, such as the fact that the vaccine provides better protection against the virus and reduces the chance of serious illness significantly, although it does not fully remove the danger of serious sickness. During the increase of Omicron, and an expected significant spike around the holidays, Trump has indicated that he had a booster shot as well.

In the interview, Trump again singled out the press, calling it “among the most dishonest groups of people ever anyplace, no matter what, they’re crooked.” He believes that the individual’s right to sue anyone who writes bad things about them should be expanded.

“The press is among the most dishonest groups of people ever,” Donald Trump writes to @realcandaceo. Right now, Trump claims that the public does not have the right to sue the press, but that suing them and making them pay a high price for what they write would help to mitigate some of the harmful consequences. “They’re caught all the time,” Trump remarked, agreeing with Owens.

Trump also asserted that "corrupt elections" exist in the United States, referring to the 2020 presidential race. Trump has stated numerous times that the.