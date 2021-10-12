Candace Owens is being chastised on Twitter for her remarks about ‘very obese’ people and vaccines.

This week, a conservative commentator got fire on social media for saying that those who are “very overweight” had no right to criticize fit, healthy people for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Please don’t assume you have the authority to rant at individuals who are in shape and unvaccinated about trusting physicians, science, and preventable death if you are enormously overweight.” Candace Owens wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “A little self-awareness goes a long way.”

Owens, 32, has made a name for himself by making controversial comments on COVID-19, vaccines, race, and conservatism.

Twitter users reacted angrily to her latest remarks, claiming that there is no link between weight and immunizations. Owens’ tweet was retweeted over 10,000 times.

You do realize that while there are overweight people who oppose the vaccine, the majority of people in Arizona who receive it are skinny people, so before you start shaming people for their weight, get your facts right. I support you because you fight for others, but if this is genuinely how you feel, it’s time for you to leave.

Stop being fatphobic; obesity isn’t merely a result of one’s sloth and lack of self-control; it can also be hereditary or hormonal, so mocking severely overweight individuals is offensive; one doesn’t have to be thin to be healthy. Body positivity and health awareness should be promoted.

This comparison isn’t entirely accurate. Obesity has a direct impact on a person’s health. When a person receives a vaccine for a communicable disease, it impacts the health of everyone in their immediate vicinity. It’s difficult to compare the two.

These two things are diametrically opposed. Losing weight is a difficult process; it is not necessarily people’s fault if they are overweight, and being overweight has little impact on others. Getting the vaccine is the simplest thing you can do, and it has other advantages. Candace, I recently lost two healthy, fit, unvaccinated friends.

Blaming the victim is a cruel method of separating yourself from the fear and reality of catching Covid.

One Twitter user appeared to point out Owens' hypocrisy in criticizing public remarks from medical authorities about COVID-19 despite not having completed college. Owens has asked for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be "tried and put" among other things.