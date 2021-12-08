‘Can You Believe That?’ Trump’s Most ‘Depressed’ Moment As President Revealed.

According to an ex-official, former President Donald Trump appeared despondent after the Supreme Court rejected Texas’ attempt to overturn the election results last year.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote in his memoir “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump appeared the most “despondent” after the Supreme Court dismissed a Texas election case alleging that Joe Biden won in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia due to rampant ballot fraud.

In a brief order published on Dec. 11, 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit, stating that Texas had shown little interest in other states’ electoral procedures.

Meadows, on the other hand, said that the court had concluded that Trump, not Texas, had “no standing” to contest the election results.

“If he didn’t have standing, who did?” I thought. Meadows wrote in his memoir, which Business Insider received a copy of. “To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever seen President Trump as depressed as he was in late December when I stepped into the Oval Office.” Meadows also stated that after learning of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the former president was silent for a brief while. “Can you believe that?” Trump added afterwards, folding his arms. Meadows also said in his memoir that during the former president’s battle with COVID-19, his blood oxygen level dipped to dangerously low levels, down to around 86 percent. That’s at least 10 points lower than what doctors consider appropriate blood oxygen levels. Later, Trump was given oxygen.

Trump initially declined to be taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19 therapy and told Meadows he would be fine, according to the former chief of staff. According to The New York Times, who also received a copy of the memoir, he eventually succumbed when Meadows pleaded with him.

Meadows stated that Trump had lost so much strength as he walked out of the White House to his helicopter that was meant to whisk him to the hospital that he dropped a briefcase he had planned to carry, before facing a line of observers waiting for him to board the chopper.

Three days before his presidential debate with Joe Biden on Sept. 26, 2020, Trump tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time.