California is a Trump-supporting state. COVID-19 is killing counties at an alarming rate.

COVID-19 deaths are now substantially higher in counties in California where a majority of voters supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections than in other counties, according to data.

Trump defeated Joe Biden by at least 15% in 16 California counties during the election last year. According to new state data from the California Department of Public Health, between July and October, about 51 per 100,000 persons in Trump-supporting counties died of COVID-19.

Eight of the ten counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates per 100,000 population in the last four months endorsed Trump for president in 2020. Del Norte, Lassen, Tehama, Shasta, Calaveras, Sutter, and Amador counties are among them.

During the same time span, only 16 of every 100,000 people in Biden-supporting counties died of COVID-19. Only two counties that favored Biden in 2020, Lake and San Joaquin, have the highest death rates over the past four months.

By the end of October, 73.4 percent of residents in counties that strongly supported Biden had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the data. In contrast, only 49.6% of residents in Trump-supporting areas had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The news comes as California continues to witness high rates of COVID-19 infection, with 5,001 new cases reported by health officials on Wednesday. The overall number of coronavirus infections in the state since the outbreak began has now reached 4,943,059.

According to a New York Times investigation, California has a rolling seven-day average of 6,847 instances.

On Nov. 3, state health officials reported 106 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 72,471. The rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is now at 90.

As of Wednesday, 4,279 individuals had been admitted to hospitals in California, with a seven-day average of 4,245 admissions.

More than 54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccination have been delivered by California health officials. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, 24,867,615 residents had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, accounting for 63.30 percent of the state’s entire population.