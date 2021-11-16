By ‘Thursday or Friday,’ Democrats will vote on the Build Back Better Bill.

After President Obama signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure on Monday, House Democrats plan to vote on Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Debate will begin on the House floor on Wednesday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). The final vote, according to Hoyer, will take place on either Thursday or Friday. Given the challenges surrounding the Congressional Budget Office, Hoyer suggested that the final discussion be moved to Saturday. The lack of an official CBO estimate has sparked a squabble among moderates and progressives, postponing a vote on Biden’s proposal.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Monday, “Right now, the numbers look quite strong.” “However, I come from a region where everyone expects me to read every line.” Democrats are prepared to push Biden’s social-spending bill through the House once the CBO issues its cost estimate later this week — and won’t take a break for Thanksgiving until they do, according to Pelosi. https://t.co/rIUPXKAXxm Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has yet to say if he supports his party’s plan to extend the social safety net, stating that he has “a lot of reservations.” Manchin’s main criticism of the spending measure is that it could raise inflation. Manchin has stated numerous times that Democrats must proceed with caution in order to prevent overheating the economy. “I believe we should take our time and do things correctly,” Manchin continued.

Hoyer said he “expects” it to be passed before Thanksgiving, noting that “Thanksgiving break is approaching” and that he warned members they’d be gone by Thursday.