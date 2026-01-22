Buuri MP Escapes Fatal Crash on Way to Presidential Event

Buuri Member of Parliament Mugambi Rindikiri narrowly avoided tragedy this morning after his vehicle collided with a matatu in Timau, as he raced to attend a presidential event in Meru. The accident occurred at the notoriously dangerous Siraji blackspot along the Nanyuki-Meru highway. Fortunately, both the MP and the passengers of the matatu, which included Catholic nuns, sustained only minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses describe the force of the crash as substantial, with Rindikiri’s car suffering significant frontal damage. “God was with them,” one bystander remarked, recalling how they rushed to the scene and helped the shaken MP from the wreckage. Rindikiri was quickly treated at a Nanyuki hospital, and in a sign of his resilience, he was reportedly stable enough to consider continuing his itinerary.

VIP Convoys and Road Safety Concerns

While the exact cause of the crash is under investigation, it highlights an ongoing issue surrounding the rush of VIP convoys in Kenya. These convoys, often pushing the limits of speed as they transport dignitaries to high-profile events, are frequently criticized for disregarding road safety protocols. The pressure to be seen by the President has led to a culture of recklessness, putting both the officials and ordinary road users at risk.

The involvement of nuns in the matatu adds an ironic twist to the incident, underscoring the universal vulnerability of all road users—whether in high-end vehicles or public transport. The Siraji stretch, notorious for its deceptive smoothness, is often a hotspot for accidents, as drivers are lulled into speeding, with disastrous consequences for even the smallest misstep.

Nationwide Road Carnage

In the first three weeks of January 2026 alone, nearly 300 people have lost their lives on Kenya’s roads, according to statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). This alarming number underscores the severity of the country’s ongoing road safety crisis. Rindikiri’s close call serves as a stark reminder of the risks on the road, and the importance of vigilance for all road users, regardless of their status.

Rindikiri’s team quickly addressed the situation, reassuring the public of his safety. “We are all safe and doing well,” the MP posted, calming anxieties within his constituency. His survival, given the severity of the crash, is nothing short of miraculous.

As President Ruto continues his development tours across the region, the incident raises a critical call for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, even for VIP convoys. A delay, it seems, is a much safer alternative to the dangers of excessive speed. While Rindikiri lives to fight another day, his survival today could easily have been a tragedy.