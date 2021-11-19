Businesses and hospitals in Florida face fines if they refuse to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., signed a law on Thursday imposing fines on hospitals and businesses that fail to comply with the COVID-19 regulation, making Florida the first state to do so.

The governor’s office verified DeSantis signed the bill in a press release, calling it “the strongest pro-freedom, anti-mandate measure taken by any state in the country.”

Small businesses will be punished $10,000 each employee infringement, while medium and large businesses will be fined $50,000 per employee violation, according to the press release.

Employees “may opt from several exclusions, including but not limited to, health or religious considerations; pregnancy or anticipated future pregnancy; and past recovery from COVID-19,” according to the new legislation. Employees can also choose PPE or periodic testing as a “exemption” under the law. Finally, it mandates that companies fund the expenses of COVID-19 testing and PPE exemptions for their employees.

Aside from companies and hospitals, the law stipulates that educational institutions “may not require pupils to be vaccinated” and that school districts “may not adopt school face mask regulations.” Moreover, school districts have the option of placing healthy pupils in quarantine. It empowers parents and kids to take school systems to court if they are in violation of the law.

According to CNN, the announcement came after Florida lawmakers passed four legislation on Wednesday, including the one DeSantis signed, trying to safeguard workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations, with votes of 78 to 39 in the House and 24 to 14 in the Senate.

While DeSantis has declared triumph over the bill’s passage, he still faces challenges in his quest for a federal blanket ban on vaccine requirements. DeSantis proposed tough steps to counter the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, but some Democrats pushed to soften the bill with modifications.

The new Florida legislation is expected to face legal challenges, as several local business leaders and workers believe that vaccinations are critical to ending the pandemic and returning to normal work operations. Other Republicans, on the other side, have thrown their support behind DeSantis.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Fla., has joined a group of Republicans who claim to be pro-choice champions rather than vaccine opponents.

According to The New York Times, “you can be for a vaccine or for the possibility for individuals to acquire a vaccine and still not favor a big government-forced vaccination.” Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Florida, has made the same point. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.