Burnham Could Seize Labour Seat After Gwynne Resigns

Andrew Gwynne’s unexpected resignation as Labour MP for Gorton and Denton has triggered a crucial by-election in Greater Manchester, raising the stakes for the Labour Party and increasing speculation about the future of party leadership. The move, confirmed on January 22, 2026, follows a turbulent year for Gwynne, including his suspension from the party over controversial WhatsApp messages and ongoing health struggles. His exit could open the door for Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, to return to Westminster and potentially challenge Keir Starmer for leadership.

Gwynne Steps Down Amid Controversy

Gwynne, who has served in Parliament for nearly three decades, announced his resignation in a heartfelt post on social media, reflecting on his time in office and the challenges he faced. The MP cited significant health issues, worsened by the aftermath of his suspension, as the primary reason for stepping down. In his statement, he shared a note from his doctor confirming he would be unable to return to his parliamentary duties safely.

Gwynne’s resignation follows a scandal that surfaced in February 2025, when offensive comments he made in a private WhatsApp group came to light. The comments, which included sexist and racist remarks about fellow Labour MPs, led to his suspension from the party. Despite public apologies, the fallout from the incident has contributed to his decision to step down. As per parliamentary tradition, Gwynne formally vacated his seat by applying to become the Crown Steward of the Manor of Northstead.

Burnham’s Path Back to Westminster

The timing of Gwynne’s resignation has sparked fresh speculation about Andy Burnham’s potential return to the House of Commons. Burnham, who has served as the mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017, has long been viewed as a possible successor to Keir Starmer as Labour leader. The by-election in Gorton and Denton offers Burnham a rare opportunity to re-enter Parliament, a prospect that many see as the first step in a possible leadership bid.

While Burnham has publicly played down the idea, stating on January 22 that he has had no direct contact regarding the by-election, his political future remains a hot topic. Insiders within the party are increasingly viewing him as the most viable candidate to lead Labour should Starmer’s leadership falter. Despite his caution, Burnham’s supporters have already begun laying the groundwork for a campaign.

The Labour Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will oversee the selection of candidates for the by-election, with a tight deadline looming. By-election writs must be submitted by April 7, 2026, 21 working days before the May 7 elections, which include local, Scottish, and Welsh elections. This deadline has added urgency to the process, with political analysts noting that Gwynne’s early resignation was necessary to allow for the proper preparations.

Polling data shows that Labour’s position in Gorton and Denton is more precarious than in previous elections. In the 2024 general election, Gwynne won the seat with 50% of the vote. However, recent polling indicates a more competitive race, with Labour’s support slipping to just 30%, while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party trails closely at 24%. The by-election’s timing—coinciding with key local elections—has sparked strategic debate within the party about the best course of action to retain the seat.

Some Labour MPs have expressed concerns about Burnham’s potential candidacy, fearing it could become a lengthy distraction as the party gears up for the 2026 general election. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, speaking on BBC Radio, stressed the importance of fielding strong candidates to secure a win, whether Burnham chooses to stand or not. Despite internal tensions, Streeting praised Burnham’s impact in both local government and national politics.

The broader political context adds weight to the by-election’s significance. With the May 7 elections expected to deliver a poor result for Labour, there is growing anticipation of a general election later in the year. Professor Sir John Curtice, a respected pollster, has argued that Burnham represents Labour’s best chance to keep Farage’s Reform UK from gaining ground, pointing to his broad support among both party members and the electorate.

However, time is a factor. Burnham has roughly 11 weeks to secure a parliamentary seat if he wants to remain a viable leadership contender. Recent speeches and public statements have reignited speculation about his ambitions, but Burnham has dismissed the media chatter, labeling it “rubbish.” As the by-election approaches, the pressure will mount on Burnham and the Labour Party, with the political future of the Gorton and Denton constituency—and perhaps the Labour Party itself—hanging in the balance.