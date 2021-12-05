Bob Dole, Republican Presidential Candidate And Senate Majority Leader, Passes Away At The Age Of 98.

Bob Dole, a former United States Senator from Kansas and a presidential candidate, died early Sunday morning. He was one of the most famous members of the Republican Party. He was 98 years old at the time.

“Senator Robert Joseph Dole passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning. He had diligently served the United States of America for 79 years when he died at the age of 98 “a statement from Dole’s family was read.

Dole fought in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division as a second lieutenant during WWII. A German shell struck Dole in the back and arm, shattered his collarbone, and shattered part of his spine as he was fighting in the foothills of Bologna, Italy.

Dole was one of the most powerful members of the Republican Party in the Senate throughout the 1990s. In 1969, he was elected to the Senate for the first time from Kansas. From 1985 until 1996, he was either Senate Majority Leader or Senate Minority Leader.

Dole was nominated for president by the Republican Party in 1996. Bill Clinton, the incumbent, defeated him. In the 1976 election, he was President Gerald Ford’s running partner.

Dole was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and was undergoing treatment at the time. His family refused to say where he died.

Dole grew up in the little Kansas town of Russell. In 1948, he married Phyllis Holden. In 1972, the couple divorced. He married Elizabeth Hanford in 1975, who later went on to represent North Carolina in the United States Senate.

Dole earned a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from Washburn University.

