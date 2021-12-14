Blinken calls for an end to China’s “aggressive actions” in the Indo-Pacific region.

During a visit to the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China to stop “aggressive measures” in the region, as Washington looks to strengthen alliances against Beijing.

After the turmoil and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era, President Joe Biden’s government is attempting to repair relations and reestablish its influence in Asia.

Blinken made his remarks while on the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest top US official to visit the region in recent months.

Blinken said the US would work with friends and partners to “protect the rules-based system” and that countries should be able to “pick their own course” in a speech detailing the US policy to the Indo-Pacific.

“That is why Beijing’s aggressive measures are causing so much alarm — from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia, and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands.”

“They’re claiming the free waters for themselves.” Subsidies to its state-owned enterprises distort open markets. Denying exports or terminating agreements with countries whose policies it disagrees with.” During his lecture at the University of Indonesia, he added, “Countries around the region want this behavior to change — we do, too.”

He went on to say that Washington was “dedicated to ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” and that Beijing’s actions there threatened the annual flow of more than $3 trillion in trade.

But, according to Blinken, “it’s not about a competition between a US-centric zone and a China-centric region — the Indo-Pacific is its own region,” and Washington wants to prevent war there.

China claims practically the whole resource-rich South China Sea, with four Southeast Asian states and Taiwan making conflicting claims.

Beijing has been accused of deploying anti-ship and anti-surface-to-air missiles in the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal judgement declaring Beijing’s historical claim to most of the waters to be unfounded.

Washington also wants to preserve “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” according to Blinken.

Tensions between the United States and China have risen over Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has pledged to recapture one day, by force if necessary.

On the trip, Blinken hopes to emphasize Southeast Asia’s growing relevance in US foreign policy, despite the fact that his government is dealing with a slew of other challenges, from Iran to Russia.

The task of maintaining good relations in the region is becoming increasingly difficult.