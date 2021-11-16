Billions of dollars from Biden’s infrastructure deal will be used to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.2 trillion package to address the nation’s infrastructure needs, was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday. The funding plan, on the other hand, will include provisions to counteract the effects of climate change.

A large portion of that money will go toward preventing climate-related calamities and reducing the impact of man-made climate change on daily living. The goal is to get the United States to a zero-emissions future by 2050.

With the prospect of catastrophic storms, fires, flooding, and droughts already a reality in many regions of the country, nearly every facet of the bipartisan legislation addresses climate change in some way.

$50 billion will be spent on security, including cyber-attacks and climatic impacts, to protect against extreme weather occurrences linked to man-made climate change.

$21 billion will be spent on reclaiming abandoned mine areas, capping orphaned oil and gas wells, and cleaning up Superfund and Brownfield sites, all of which have negative consequences for nearby residents and the environment.

According to the White House, $110 billion will be spent on road and bridge repairs, with an emphasis on minimizing the effects of man-made climate change. The act includes $89 billion in guaranteed transportation investment to improve and modernize transportation alternatives while also reducing carbon emissions.

The $17 billion investment in ports and $25 billion in airports will go toward electrification and other low-carbon solutions, with the goal of lowering emissions in the areas surrounding these transportation hubs.

The US will spend $66 billion on Amtrak to build safe, efficient, and climate-friendly alternatives to catch up with the rest of the world’s high-speed rail, particularly China’s, and make it a viable mode of transportation for people and freight.

Another $7.5 billion will be allocated to the construction of a countrywide network of electric vehicle charging stations. A $65 billion investment will be made to upgrade the United States’ electricity infrastructure to clean, long-term energy options. Fifty-five billion dollars will be used to assist improve access to safe drinking water across the United States.

Biden has already established a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and a 50-52 percent reduction in greenhouse gas pollution from 2005.

Earlier this year, the United States re-entered the Paris Climate Agreement. At COP26, the president also made a number of commitments, but many of them are mitigation-focused, which many environmental activists believe does not go far enough.