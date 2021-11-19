Bill Maher claims that Trump will ‘absolutely’ run for president in 2024.

Bill Maher, an American comedian and political analyst, predicted Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024 and warned against his intentions to win the next elections on Thursday.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Maher stated that he believes Trump would “definitely” run for president in the upcoming elections, and that the former president has already begun to “put people in place” who will help him “get the votes” he’ll need if he loses again.

“Believe me when I say he’ll flee.” Absolutely. In the interview, Maher stated, “He’s going to receive the nomination.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if he won the election today.” But even if he doesn’t win the election, he’ll claim victory.” Maher also expressed amazement that Trump has not been charged for his attempts to sway Georgia’s 2020 election.

The political commentator was referring to Trump’s infamous Jan. 2 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he requested that Raffensperger “find 11,780 votes.” After the state secretary declined to tamper with the election results, the previous president threatened Raffensperger with criminal prosecution.

“Can you imagine that?” says the narrator. “How is that not a crime?” says the narrator. Maher made a remark.

Fani Wallis, the Fulton County District Attorney, is looking into Trump’s call to Raffensperger. No charges have been brought as of Thursday.

Trump’s decision on whether or not to run for president in 2024 is still up in the air. He has, however, hinted a future bid on multiple occasions.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the former president intimated that he will most likely declare his plans after the midterm elections in 2022. Trump also stated that his choice will make many “very happy” people. When asked about a possible running mate, Trump refused to name names but implied that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-FL, might not be considered, saying, “He’s a fantastic man, but we have a lot of great individuals.” President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election by more than 7 million votes in the popular vote across the United States.