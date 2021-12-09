Biden’s Vaccine Mandate For Private Businesses Is Overturned By The Senate.

On Wednesday, two Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, joined 50 Republicans in the Senate to oppose President Joe Biden’s vaccine or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

The matter is unlikely to be taken up by the Democrat-controlled House. If it came to Biden’s attention, he would veto the decision.

In order to combat the spread of COVID-19 and its variations, the Biden requirement compelled enterprises with more than 100 employees to either vaccinate or test their personnel weekly.

Many people, including Manchin, believe that a federal vaccine mandate is government overreach and that states should make their own decisions based on their own circumstances. He co-sponsored the bill to oppose the mandate, but added that he was completely vaccinated, including a booster dose, and that he strongly encouraged others to do so as well.

Many people, including Manchin, believe that a federal vaccine mandate is government overreach and that states should make their own decisions based on their own circumstances. He co-sponsored the bill to oppose the mandate, but added that he was completely vaccinated, including a booster dose, and that he strongly encouraged others to do so as well. In a statement, Manchin stated, "It is not the federal government's place to instruct private business owners how to safeguard their employees from COVID-19 and run their enterprises." "Instead of penalizing private companies, we should incentivize them to encourage their employees to be vaccinated."

Tester joined Neil Cavuto on Fox News to say that a mandate for healthcare workers is "common sense," but not for businesses.

“I’ve heard a lot from my Montana businesses, and they’ve told me that it’s placed them in a lot of trouble, and so I think they should get some relief,” Tester said.

The Biden administration was successfully sued by ten states to stop a mandate for healthcare professionals in their jurisdictions. Biden’s demand for government contractors was likewise stopped by a judge.