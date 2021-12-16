Biden’s Plan To Replace All Lead Pipes In The U.S. Infrastructure Update

As part of the president’s infrastructure plan, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to replace every lead pipe in the country in an effort to make drinking water safer. In an address on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to reveal the facts.

According to the American Waterworks Association, there are around 6 million to 10 million lead pipes across the country, and replacing them altogether will cost $60 billion. Lead pipes serve as the source of drinking water for up to ten million homes, businesses, and schools.

After initially seeking for $45 billion, President Joe Biden won $15 billion from Congress to replace the nation’s lead pipes. The administration also plans to use another $15 billion from the Build Back Better bill, which has stalled in the Senate after passing the House.

‘The American Jobs Plan creates jobs to replace 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines so that every American, every child, can turn on the tap and be confident that they are drinking safe water,’ says President Biden. pic.twitter.com/v6p1oXNGvMR eplacing lead service lines is a difficult task “Not only is it a public health measure, but it’s also a means to increase the number of plumbing and pipefitting tasks available. “Keeping our water supply safe Job creation at @UAPipeTrades https://t.co/JNxyDEXNkW “These game-changing investments will put American plumbers and pipefitters to work replacing all of America’s lead pipes and service lines and making other critical upgrades,” the White House said in a statement.

The initiative comes as cities around the country, including Flint, Michigan, have been dealing with polluted water for the past six years. Because of the lead and germs in the water, the problem has resulted in long-term chronic health issues.

People have been forced to queue in order to get bottled water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. The administration hasn’t set a deadline for replacing the lead pipes.

The effort to replace all of the lead pipes is a “once in a generation opportunity,” according to Erik D. Olson, senior strategic director for health at the Natural Resources Defense Council, who told The New York Times that many communities have been living with lead contamination for over 100 years.