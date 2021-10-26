Biden’s agenda is being scaled back by Democrats, with a framework expected this week.

To placate moderates and approve both infrastructure packages by Oct. 31, Congressional Democrats are pulling back important items on President Biden’s agenda.

The bill, which was once estimated to be worth $3.5 trillion, is currently being bargained for between $1.5 and $2 trillion.

Free community college and clean power requirements, which would have reduced carbon emissions and created millions of jobs, were two programs that Democrats decided to leave out of the plan. The enlarged child tax credit is also set to expire in a year or two, and paid family and medical leave will be reduced from 12 to four weeks.

The extension of Medicare, which was initially planned to cover hearing, dental, and vision, would be the most catastrophic cutback in the negotiations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted that dental care would be the most costly to fund, and that Democrats are willing to forego it.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has stated that he opposes any Medicare expansion.

“We have a moral obligation to provide for those who are disabled,” Manchin added, “and everyone else should be able to participate and pitch in.”

“It’s not fiscally prudent… “I want to make sure we’ve covered all of our bases,” Manchin added.

One of the most essential components in Build Back Better is the expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision care, which is supported by 84 percent of the public. It’s what the American people want, and it’s what they’ll receive after more than 50 years of waiting.

Sen. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) retaliated against Manchin. "One of the most popular and crucial elements in the entire reconciliation plan is the expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision. It is exactly what the American people desire. "It's not coming out," one Twitter user said.

Despite their differences, Manchin believes Democrats will be able to reach an agreement by the end of the week.

“Having it finalized with all the t’s and i’s and everything you know crossed and dotted from the Senate side will be challenging because we have an awful amount of text to go through,” Manchin added.

On Monday, Biden made a promotional trip to New Jersey.