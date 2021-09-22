Biden Will Meet With Democrats In Congress To Discuss Budget Bill.

President Biden is due to meet with moderate and progressive Democrats in the House and Senate to rally support for his $3.5 trillion social spending reconciliation bill, which is a critical part of his economic strategy and threatens to derail progress on his earlier infrastructure deal.

With the legislation’ deadlines rapidly approaching, as well as a funding package that must be enacted by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown, the necessity to pass the bills is growing more important, yet party rift is jeopardizing any progress.

Democrats will meet with Biden to discuss a gridlocked budget compromise https://t.co/cu7sJ0SkuS (The Examiner in Washington, D.C.)

President Joe Biden planned a private meeting with House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday, as Congress attempted to heal party splits over his major “build back better” program ahead of critical legislative deadlines. https://t.co/vjgKj5WfLb

House moderates, according to NBC News, will not vote to expand the social safety net unless the infrastructure package is passed, which will improve the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, and broadband. Progressives, on the other hand, refuse to vote to restore the country’s aging, outmoded infrastructure without first boosting the social safety net.

Biden is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at 2:00 p.m. EDT (D- N.Y.).

Pelosi’s meeting with Biden comes just days before the House votes on the $1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan on September 27. Pelosi told NBC News that she is “quite pleased” that the reconciliation bill is “pretty much on pace so far,” and that she thinks the package will be voted on Monday.

Following his meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, Biden will meet with a group of House moderates, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), and Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), as well as Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Jon Tester (D-Mont (D-Va.).

Both Manchin and Sinema have previously expressed concerns about the reconciliation bill’s cost, and they may try to persuade the President to reduce it.

Biden will also meet with Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash). (D-Wash.). Many of the concepts outlined in the reconciliation package were important campaign promises made by Sanders.

According to Jayapal, half of the 95-member. Brief News from Washington Newsday.