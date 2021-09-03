Biden Slams Texas’ Abortion Ban as “Unconstitutional.”

President Biden has slammed the Supreme Court’s “unconstitutional” decision upholding Texas’ six-week abortion restriction, which effectively prohibits abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest. In the 5-4 verdict, all three Trump-appointed justices voted in favor of the majority.

In most pregnancies, cardiac activity in the fetus can be observed, but due to the short time frame, the mother would be unaware that she is pregnant. After the six-week period, residents are encouraged to sue abortion providers or anyone else who is “aiding or abetting abortions.” Any successful lawsuit that prevents abortion might earn a $10,000 reward.

Biden to review possible government response to Texas abortion ban https://t.co/Tljt2zl3Rb JUST IN: Biden to assess possible federal response to Texas abortion ban pic.twitter.com/sgsmnuqvmv

President Joe Biden has urged his administration to battle Texas’ law prohibiting abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat https://t.co/dCUZBseYSs.

Any limits on abortion in the first trimester were found unlawful by the Supreme Court in 1973, 7-2. In 2018, 92 percent of abortions were performed after less than 13 weeks of pregnancy, according to the CDC.

Biden stated, “It unleashes unconstitutional chaos and allows self-anointed enforcers to have disastrous consequences.” “Complete strangers will suddenly have the power to intervene in women’s most private and sensitive health decisions. Biden went on to say.

The Supreme Court’s decision, according to Biden, is a “unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights.” Biden said he intends to undertake a “whole government” response to the bill, which directs the Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services to “consider what steps the Federal Government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions.”

Because 85 percent to 90 percent of abortions done in Texas occur in the first trimester, pro-choice advocates fear the current verdict could open the floodgates for further stringent abortion legislation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 619,591 abortions were done in 2018, a 22 percent reduction from 2009.