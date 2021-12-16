Biden Signs Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling, Preventing Historic Debt Default

On Thursday, President Biden signed a law extending the nation’s borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, which will fund the federal government’s costs until 2023.

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the action averts a historic debt default that would have precipitated a recession. Yellen has earlier told Congress that the bill may be passed by the 15th of December.

The bill passed the Senate 50-49 and the House 221-209, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, being the lone Republican to vote with the Democrats.

The bill was enacted after both parties agreed to forego the filibuster and allow Democrats to send the bill to the president with a simple majority vote.