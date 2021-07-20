Biden says he’ll gladly accept Trump’s help in getting more Americans vaccinated.

President Joe Biden will “absolutely welcome” cooperation from his predecessor Donald Trump to battle vaccination hesitancy in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

During a Monday press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki if she would consider reaching out to Trump for a COVID-19 vaccine public service announcement (PSA) encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Every previous president has played a part, releasing a PSA to ensure that the vaccine is safe and effective across the country. We don’t think being a part of that necessitates an embroidered invitation,” Psaki added.

“However, we do not see any role of anyone who has a platform where they can offer information to the public that the vaccination is safe and effective as a political issue. We’d be delighted to participate,” she continued.

The White House was recently chastised after it was revealed that the Biden administration may take a more strong stance against vaccination disinformation. Conservatives were outraged by the plan. The White House intends to engage with SMS carriers to refute any false information about COVID-19 immunizations, according to Politico.

“We consider purposeful efforts to propagate disinformation as a hindrance to the country’s public health and will not hesitate to call it out,” White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said.

The Biden administration was also chastised after proposing a “door-to-door” campaign to get people vaccinated by providing information on the COVID-19 vaccines’ safety and effectiveness.

“Whoever advised that talking about going door to door being the best method to address remaining vaccine skeptics should be fired immediately. According to Fox News, GOP strategist Matt Whitlock said, “It’s the Beto O’Rourke of vaccine outreach.”

For the past week, the United States has recorded an average of 32,278 new infections every day, a 66 percent rise over the previous week’s average daily rate. This week, health officials reported an average of 258 coronavirus-related deaths every day.

More than 97 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, prompting the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to call it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

"Our greatest concern is that we will continue to see unnecessary cases, hospitalizations, and, unfortunately, deaths.