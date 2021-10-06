Biden reveals the US nuclear stockpile: 3,750 warheads vs less than 300 for China.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Tuesday that the US had more over 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, the first time the US has revealed such information since 2018, amid rising tensions with China.

According to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), as of September 2020, “the US stockpile of nuclear warheads consisted of 3,750 warheads.”

This figure “represents an approximate 88 percent reduction in the stockpile from its peak (31,255) at the end of fiscal year 1967, and an approximate 83 percent reduction from its peak (22,217) when the Berlin Wall fell in late 1989,” according to the agency.

From fiscal years 1994 to 2020, the US decommissioned 11,683 nuclear bombs, according to the report. Around 2,000 warheads are still waiting to be disassembled and discarded.

Increased transparency of states’ nuclear stockpiles is also “important to non-proliferation and disarmament activities, including commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” according to the organization.

The United States last released its warhead stockpile figures in 2018, under the Trump administration. The administration stated at the time that there were 3,822 warheads in 2017. Last year, the government stated that it would not release numbers for a second time.

According to The Associated Press, Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), the Biden administration’s apparent reversal of Trump’s stance was bringing the country “back to transparency.”

The Pentagon estimated China’s nuclear weapons stockpile to be in the “low 200s” last year. China’s nuclear arsenal could increase in the next ten years, according to the report. Around the same time, FAS projected that the Asian superpower had 320 nuclear warheads on hand. As of late 2019, a previous FAS assessment put China’s nuclear weapon stockpile at 290.

Steven Pifer, a senior scholar at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe, noted earlier this year that the Biden administration appeared to view weapons limitation as an instrument for advancing security and stability.

According to Pifer, the administration would try to persuade Russia to reduce its nuclear arsenal. However, Pifer, who is also the Director of the Arms Control Initiative at Brookings, stated that nuclear arms control will not be achieved “immediately.” The government must conduct a larger assessment of US strategy and begin looking into strategic stability talks that may include not only Russia, but also “third-country nuclear forces like China.”

