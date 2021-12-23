Biden praised Trump’s COVID-19 efforts, saying, “It Was A Terrific Thing.”

President Joe Biden commended former President Donald Trump and his administration for their involvement in making COVID-19 vaccines available to the American public, and Trump said he was “surprised” but “extremely grateful.”

Biden credited his predecessor for the vaccination deployment in the United States last year during the announcement of new efforts the current government was taking in the face of the highly contagious Omicron form, CNN reported.

“Allow me to be clear. America was one of the first countries to receive the vaccine, thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community “During a speech from the White House on Tuesday, Biden stated.

With the support of his government “and the hard work of Americans,” the United States became “among the world leaders in getting shots in arms,” according to the president.

In reaction to his successor’s compliments, Trump stated that he appreciated the sentiments and that they would help to bridge the country’s political divides. “I was taken aback when I heard it. I think it’s a fantastic idea that will make a lot of people happy “‘I told Fox News,’ he said.

“I believe he performed an excellent job. You know, in this country, there has to be a healing process, and that will assist a lot “added the former president.

Trump also stated that Biden’s plaudits have made it “a little difficult” for him to criticize his 2020 electoral opponent. “He simply thanked us for the vaccine and me for what I had done. That’s a first, therefore I’m finding it difficult to be excessively critical right now “added the former president.

Biden mentioned that Trump had received his COVID-19 booster shot in his Tuesday speech, which the current president claimed was “one of the few things he and I can agree on.”

After announcing that he had received the shot, Trump got boos from a crowd in Dallas, Texas, last Sunday. He said that the crowd’s reaction came from “a very small number.”

Despite his opposition to vaccination regulations, the former president pushed his people to be vaccinated.

COVID-19, called Operation Warp Speed by the previous administration, was a public-private cooperation that hastened the development, production, and delivery of vaccinations against the virus.

On Dec. 11, 2020, the first emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine was granted, and three days later, the first vaccination doses were provided to frontline healthcare professionals.

