Biden is under pressure from Schumer to use oil reserves to lower gas prices.

According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has asked President Joe Biden to use emergency petroleum stocks to cut gas prices.

Following the supply chain challenges that hampered the nation’s economy during Biden’s administration as a result of the pandemic, Schumer stated, “we need quick relief at the gas pump.” “Let’s get this petrol price down right now.” And this will be the final straw,” Schumer continued.

Chuck Schumer has encouraged the Biden administration to use the country’s emergency petroleum stockpiles to combat rising gas costs. https://t.co/XWIysDK71XA According to the Department of Energy,