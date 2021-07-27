Biden has ‘completely lost it,’ according to a former White House doctor, and would resign if he could.

Following criticism of Biden’s reported difficulty in offering clear answers in a recent media briefing, former White House physician and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, predicted that Biden will either step down or be forced to leave in the near future.

Jackson, a congressman from Texas’ 13th congressional district, served as the White House physician for past presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama and was a US Navy rear admiral.

“I think he’s either going to resign, or they’re going to convince him to retire from office at some time in the near future,” Jackson said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox’s “Hannity” show on Thursday, according to The Hill. He went on to say that the 25th Amendment could be utilized “right now to get rid of this man.”

When a president is unable to carry out his duties due to a medical or mental ailment, the 25th Amendment empowers the vice president to take over as acting president. Following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, some Democrats advocated for the 25th Amendment to be used against then-President Trump.

During the discussion, Hannity remarked that some of Biden’s responses to media inquiries during last week’s CNN town hall were “totally nonsensical.” Hannity predicted that Biden would fail a cognitive test that Donald Trump has already aced.

Jackson tweeted a video of Biden answering questions from the CNN town hall interview the day after the interview, suggesting that Biden take a cognitive assessment and share the findings.

On Sunday, Jackson tweeted another video of Biden, writing, “He’s fully lost it!” Now is the time for a cognitive examination!”

Republicans have asserted that Biden, at the age of 78, is unfit to serve as President of the United States. Trump claimed throughout his 2020 campaign rallies that his opponent was not psychologically suited for the post.

The New York Post reported earlier this month that Biden’s inability to react to a reporter’s inquiry regarding Russian hacking attempts aroused concerns about his mental state. When confronted about the problem, he appeared perplexed at a Michigan pie business.

After pulling notes from his pocket to discuss the Russian hacking, Biden waited a few moments to respond. The encounter with the reporter was captured on video, and critics noted that it wasn’t the first time the president appeared to be lost in thought.

