Biden congratulates Trump on receiving a booster shot and admits to leading the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Former President Donald Trump received a third dosage of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and President Joe Biden commended his predecessor with helping to develop the immunizations.

Biden praised Trump for getting a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccination during a speech about his administration’s reaction to the development of the Omicron variety, saying it was a rare common ground for them.

“I had my booster injection as soon as they were available,” Biden said at a White House speech. “Just the other day, former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot.” “It could be one of the few points on which he and I agree.” On Sunday, during a speaking tour with Bill O’Reilley, an author and former Fox News anchor, Trump first stated that he had been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. After frequently promoting conspiracy theories concerning the shots and promoting dubious COVID-19 drugs, the news came as a shock. He also declined to be photographed receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while in government.

Biden thanked the Trump administration and scientists for taking steps to produce COVID-19 vaccinations during his speech. The president also praised his administration’s efforts to make the shots more widely available.

“America was one of the first countries to obtain the vaccination thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community,” Biden added. “Thanks to my administration’s efforts and the efforts of Americans, we were able to spearhead a rollout that placed America among the world leaders in the acquisition of firearms.” The highly transmissible Omicron strain, initially discovered in South Africa, currently accounts for 73 percent of new COVID-19 infections in the United States, according to health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Except for Oklahoma and North Dakota, the variation has been found in every state.

According to the World Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological report, cases of the Omicron variety have been confirmed in 106 countries as of Tuesday.

In the United States, just one individual has died from the Omicron form. According to a news release from Harris County, the guy was between the ages of 50 and 60, had underlying medical issues, and was unvaccinated.