Biden and Xi Talk To Avoid a ‘Conflict’ Between the US and China: W.House.

For the first time in seven months, US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, asking them to ensure that “competition” between the two countries does not become “conflict,” according to the White House.

According to a senior US administration official, Biden’s message on the call was that the US wants to guarantee that “the dynamic remains competitive and that we don’t have any situation in the future where we swerve into accidental conflict.”

The phone chat was described as “candid, in-depth” and covered “extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-US relations and areas of mutual concern,” according to state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing, and that US policies toward China has produced “severe challenges.”

This was the leaders’ first call since February, when they talked for two hours, shortly after Biden took over from Donald Trump. According to a Biden administration official, the most recent call lasted 90 minutes.

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated under Trump, who has begun a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. While promoting multilateralism and an end to Trump’s “America first” worldview, Biden’s government has maintained trade tariffs and is tough on other sensitive areas of the relationship with Beijing.

The White House, on the other hand, has indicated that the diplomatic standoff is unsustainable and potentially dangerous, implying that the leaders will need to intervene in Thursday’s call.

“We welcome fierce competition, but we don’t want it to devolve into conflict,” the official said to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The purpose of the call was to establish “guardrails” so that the connection could be “responsibly handled.”

According to the official, these safeguards included ensuring that US actions are not “misinterpreted” by China.

Lower-level attempts to interact with China have not gone well, particularly during an acrimonious March meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese officials.

“We have been dissatisfied with the actions of our interlocutors,” the senior official told reporters.

“We don’t feel that is how responsible nations conduct, especially given the global importance of the US-China competition,” the person said, accusing the Chinese of being generally “unwilling to engage in meaningful or substantive” talks.

When confronted with the standoff, “President Biden recognized the significance of immediately engaging President Xi,” according to the official.

Biden and Xi “discussed areas where our interests align, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge,” according to a White House readout following the discussion.

