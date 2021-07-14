Biden and other leading Democrats are pushing for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have reached an agreement on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure measure that Democrats want to carry through reconciliation in the Senate. After the economy struggled during the pandemic, President Joe Biden has also approved the infrastructure bill.

“A deal has been struck by the budget committee. According to Schumer, the budget resolution with instructions will be worth $3.5 trillion.

“Every important program that President Biden has requested will receive substantial funding,” he added.

Many of the issues fought for by Sanders and other top Democrats are included in the plan, including expanding Medicare to cover dental, eye, and hearing care, as well as childcare, healthcare, and tackling climate change.

In addition, the law is intended to provide universal pre-kindergarten and free college tuition. It will also prevent tax increases on those earning less than $400,000 per year, as well as tax increases on small firms.

The bill has been dubbed the most expansive since President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, which was enacted in the 1930s to aid the United States’ recovery from the Great Depression.

If the bill passes, it will be a major triumph for Sanders, who pushed for similar legislation during his presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

Democrats may face an uphill battle in getting the bill passed with all 50 votes in the Senate. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have also expressed interest in enacting a broader reconciliation package in addition to the bipartisan infrastructure agreement.

The two senators, however, have not expressed support for a precise price tag. Because of their concerns that a more expensive package would increase the deficit, the two had previously been reticent to pass it. Their votes will most likely determine the fate of the new measure.

The two measures, when combined with the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, will total more than $4 trillion. Next week, the bipartisan plan will be formalized and voted on.