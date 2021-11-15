Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, will run for Governor of Texas, taking on Greg Abbott after the state’s controversial abortion law.

Beto O’Rourke, a Texas Democrat who rose to prominence in 2018 after a close loss to Sen. Ted Cruz, declared his candidacy for governor on Monday.

O’Rourke’s candidacy coincides with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s contentious abortion law gaining national prominence.

In a tweet from September, O’Rourke stated, “The abortion law in Texas is an attempt to make harassment legal. It’s both unconstitutional and cowardly.” O’Rourke has attracted attention.