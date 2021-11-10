Because she liked Taylor Swift’s Instagram post, a Trump aide wanted her staff fired: Book.

Former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, allegedly intended to terminate a staffer who liked an Instagram post by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift just two weeks before the election.

Meadows allegedly asked Andrew Hughes, the top staffer at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to fire a young assistant at the HUD, according to Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.”

The assistant was spotted like a post by Swift in which she was seen carrying a platter of cookies with the Biden-Harris campaign emblem, according to enforcers from the Presidential Personnel Office.

According to a passage from the book acquired by The Atlantic, Meadows told Hughes in a phone call, “We really can’t have our employees liking things praising Joe Biden.”

The enforcers had begun watching personnel for any signs of disloyalty during Trump’s final year in office. Many people were fired because they were thought “insufficiently devoted.”

Many former aides compared Trump’s Presidential Personnel Office to Nazi Germany’s Gestapo as a result of the decision.

The Gestapo was a notorious political police squad entrusted with assassinating anyone who stood up to the Nazis. They were also in charge of gathering up Jews all over Europe and transporting them to extermination camps.

The administration named Johnny McEntee, 29, to lead the Presidential Personnel Office in January 2020. He was the former president’s “bag man” before being fired in 2018 after an inquiry into his finances by the Department of Homeland Security.

In his book, Karl stated, “More than anyone else in the White House, McEntee was Trump’s guy through and through—a man who ascended to prominence at precisely the moment when American democracy was coming apart.”

McEntee fired a number of high-ranking Trump administration employees in the days after the election, including top Pentagon aides, two top Homeland Security officials, a senior climate scientist, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

According to Business Insider, McEntee reportedly allegedly submitted a document about Thomas Jefferson to then-Vice President Mike Pence’s office in an attempt to urge him to reject the election results.