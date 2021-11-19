‘Baghdad Bob’: A Republican Senator Slams Psaki Over Inflation.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, has voiced dissatisfaction with Vice President Joe Biden’s statements and response to the statewide inflation spike, comparing White House press secretary Jen Psaki to “Baghdad Bob.”

According to Fox News, Sullivan claimed in a press conference on Thursday that the present administration is “so out of touch,” and that Psaki “is starting to look like ‘Baghdad Bob'” when discussing concerns linked to rising pricing of U.S. goods.

Baghdad is mentioned by Sullivan. Bob is reminiscent of Iraqi spokesman Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, who was nicknamed an unintended comedian during the Iraq War for his colorful and theatrical mannerisms when speaking at news briefings.

Steve Milloy, a lobbyist and Fox News analyst, tweeted a similar condemnation earlier this week. According to the Atlantic, “Baghdad Bob” has come to mean someone who is sure in their remarks despite the fact that everyone knows they contradict the present scenario.

Sullivan also chastised Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, for retweeting Harvard Professor and economist Jason Furman’s post about inflation being a “high class problem.”

This isn’t the first time Psaki has faced criticism for comments that appeared to minimize recent economic and supply chain challenges in the United States.

“It was quite evident that things were not improving on the supply chain,” a reporter stated last month. The New York Post stated that “they couldn’t get dishes, furniture, or treadmills delivered on time,” to which Psaki answered, “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed.”

The reporter refused to back down, pointing out that Biden formed a task force focusing on supply chain issues in mid-October, right before the holidays, when a shortage of supplies could occur. Supply chain difficulties, according to Psaki, are “multifaceted.” Psaki also told reporters in mid-October that the country has “seen a decline in the course of time” in inflation, adding that price increases have slowed by 50% in recent months. However, as compared to the same month in 2020, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2 percent last month, marking the largest increase in the index since 1990.” According to economists, the supply chain crisis has contributed to this year’s price spikes.

White House policies, according to Sullivan and other GOP members, are to blame. “These issues are exploding all over the White House,” Sullivan remarked.