Atwoli Unopposed for Fifth Term as KPAWU Boss

Francis Atwoli has secured another five-year term as General Secretary of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU), winning the position unchallenged during a recent vote in Nakuru. His re-election marks a continuation of his lengthy and dominant leadership over the union, which represents workers in Kenya’s agricultural sector, including those in tea, flower, and other estates.

Unwavering Leadership

Atwoli’s re-election, which was confirmed unanimously by delegates at the Nakuru meeting, reaffirms his status as a key figure in both Kenya’s labor movement and political scene. While some view his extended tenure as a barrier to new leadership, others credit him for the strength and political influence he brings to the union. His longevity in office is a reflection of both his popularity among workers and his unique ability to navigate the complex relationship between labor and multinational employers.

In his acceptance speech, Atwoli warned employers not to engage in “monkey business” when it comes to workers’ wages and conditions, a remark that was met with enthusiastic applause. He promised to remain a fierce advocate for workers’ rights during his new term.

Challenges Ahead

Atwoli now faces the task of negotiating new Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) for thousands of agricultural workers, particularly in regions such as Kericho and Naivasha, where labor tensions often run high. The renewal of his mandate comes at a time when workers are grappling with rising production costs and inflation, while employers are under pressure to maintain profitability amidst global economic uncertainty.

While his leadership continues to be lauded for ensuring the interests of the workers are well-represented, some critics argue that his close ties to political leaders, including his support for the government’s housing levy, have led to accusations of the union becoming too aligned with the state. Nevertheless, Atwoli remains a dominant force in shaping labor policies in Kenya.

Having led KPAWU for over 30 years by the end of this term, Atwoli’s leadership remains one of the longest-running in Kenya’s trade union history. His continued influence in both the labor and political spheres positions him as an enduring figure, whose legacy is still unfolding in Kenya’s socio-political landscape.