At a US military base shop, a Trump figurine with an anti-Biden sign was sold.

A salesman at a military installation shop in the United States was photographed selling political figurines, including one depicting former President Donald Trump clutching an anti-Biden banner.

The vendor, who had set up shop near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, was selling wooden bear figurines that resembled Trump. The figurines wore yellow hair and wore a long red tie, stood approximately a foot tall, and carried miniature signs that read “Let’s Go Brandon.” Conservatives are supposed to use the phrase as a disguised manner of mocking Vice President Joe Biden. Protesters have since utilized the slogan, and anti-Biden memorabilia has been marketed across the country.

Because of the overt political statement on the figurines sold in the Anchorage store, local officials updated their guidelines on what they could and couldn’t sell on the military post. Since then, the figurine has been removed from the business, which officials have declined to name.

Active-duty service members cannot actively endorse candidates, causes, or campaigns that could make the military appear politicized, according to a 2020 guidance released by the Department of Defense. Employees of the Civilian Defense Department are prohibited from participating in political activities at government sites.

“The Exchange routinely reviews products to determine compliance with the Exchange’s prohibition against selling items that are illegal, promote the use of drugs or alcohol, contain racial/ethnic slurs, condone racial/ethnic supremacy, or include words, symbols, or scenes that are lewd, profane, or vulgar,” Army & Air Force Exchange Service senior public affairs manager Chris ward told the Anchorage Daily News.

The Exchange serves as a commercial broker for all goods and services sold at U.S. military installations. Fast-food restaurants, barbershops, and merchants with concession stalls selling goods to soldiers and civilians are among them.

On Oct. 2, during a NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, the statement became a conservative meme. When the crowd began screaming “F— Joe Biden” in the background, 28-year-old driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter after winning his first Xfinity Series race. “You can hear the chants from the audience, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!” the reporter informed Brown at the time.