Assassination of Mose: A Haitian-American Security Team Was Assembled For When He Took Over Power

According to a source, a Haitian-American who was imprisoned in connection with the death of Haitian President Jovenel Mose gathered a security force to defend himself until he took over the administration.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon of Florida wanted CTU Security and Worldwide Investment Development Group to construct a private security squad to defend him until he became the country’s president, according to an unsigned draft consulting agreement acquired by The Washington Post.

According to the story, the 63-year-old physician would pay his private security force with Haiti’s riches, according to a draft circulated on June 22.

Antonio “Tony” Intriago owns CTU Security, while Walter Veintemilla owns Worldwide Investment Development Group. Both are suspected in Mose’s assassination.

The paper is part of a $83 billion blueprint that outlines how Haiti will be run once Sanon assumes power. According to The Washington Post, the billion-dollar plan was offered during a meeting on May 12th.

According to Parnell Duverger, who attended the presentation in Fort Lauderdale, Sanon’s declared objective during the conference was to change “Haiti into a free and open society.”

According to the New York Times, Haitian investigators investigating the assassination of Mose stated Sanon had been scheming with other suspects to take part in the attempt to grab power.

The suspects reportedly claimed that the gatherings in the months preceding up to Mose’s assassination were held to plan how Haiti would be rebuilt after he stepped down.

The conversations centered on Sanon’s political ambitions, according to two attendees, did not include intentions to overthrow the Mose regime by violence.

Sanon, who is also a self-proclaimed pastor, had a different plan in mind, according to Colombian and Haitian investigators, which led to Mose being shot in his home last week.

When officials raided Sanon’s Port-au-Prince residence over the weekend, Haitian police chief Léon Charles said officers discovered boxes of bullets, four Dominican Republican license plates, gun holsters, and two vehicles, according to TIME.

According to Charles, officers discovered proof of communication with those allegedly involved in the conspiracy. The individuals in issue have yet to be recognized.

Sanon was approached by someone purporting to be representatives from the US State and Justice Departments, according to a friend in Florida who told The Associated Press.

Sanon told the friend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, that the conspiracy entailed Mose’s arrest. Brief News from Washington Newsday.