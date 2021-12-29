Aside from Trump and Biden, these are the 12 most likely presidential candidates in 2024.

While current US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump have both hinted at re-runs for the presidency in 2024, they aren’t the only ones putting their names in the ring, with other aspirants on both sides.

Several Republicans who have made an impact on the political news cycle in 2021, including state governors, ambassadors, and senators, could run against Trump if they all run.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose notable lack of an approach to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic in his state, as well as his open hatred for critical race theory, has put him in the spotlight, is one name that has come up frequently among Republicans. According to The Hill, he is more focused on his present job’s reelection campaign in 2022, however that does not rule out a presidential candidacy in 2024.

Nikki Haley, the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, has also been touted as a possible candidate. She stood out against Trump in both 2020 and 2021, following his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6th insurgency on the Capitol. She has now declared that if the previous President ran for President again, she would not run.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, could run for President again in 2024. He previously ran against Trump in 2016, finishing second to the man who went on to win the White House.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has also been considered as a possible contender, with her more extreme ideas garnering her both friends and detractors during her time in Congress. Senator Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has also been touted as a possible contender for a prominent role in the January 6 subcommittee investigation, though it’s unclear how much support she’d have from her own party.

Former Vice Presidents frequently launch their own presidential bids, making former Vice President Mike Pence a serious prospect. If Biden decides not to run again, this also applies to current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Several other Democrats, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass. ), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), may consider running again if Biden decides not to (D-N.J.).

Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.