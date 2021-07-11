As the US midterm elections approach, New York Democrat Eric Adams discusses guns and policing.

Former police officer and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won New York City’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, making him the overwhelming favorite to become the next mayor. Adams appealed to blue-collar Black and Latino voters.

New York’s mayoral contest, as the country’s most populous city, has drew considerable national attention in recent weeks due to the huge field of competitors vying to succeed Bill de Blasio. After getting the endorsement of the New York Times, Adams defeated former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, who was one of the favorites. According to an updated vote tally on Sunday, Adams received 403,333 ballots (50.5 percent) against Garcia’s 394,907 votes (49.5 percent ).

Maya Wiley, a human rights attorney, and Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and previous presidential candidate, were among the other prominent contenders.

Adams, 60, grew up in Queens and Brooklyn.

His mother worked as a maid, and his father worked as a butcher.

Adams is projected to win the general election in November against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels, in a community that votes strongly for Democrats. Adams will become the city’s second Black mayor if he avoids a huge upset in November.

Crime has increased in the city, and Adams, a veteran NYPD captain who served in law enforcement for 22 years, has made no secret of his policy plans as the next mayor.

Adams emphasized safety and “keeping our community safe” in two recent interviews.

He’s also been making the rounds in the national media recently, trying to get a stronger message out about policing and gun safety.

Adams spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday on how national Democrats have failed to curb gun violence and alter policing policies. He claimed that Democrats had misguided priorities, focusing on assault weapons rather than handguns.

“Those priorities, I believe, were completely misguided. And what we’ve seen over the last few years is almost insulting,” Adams said on “State of the Union.” “These figures were seen by many of our presidents. They were well aware that the inner cities — notably those populated by Black, brown, and impoverished people — were experiencing a serious problem. And it took this president to say, “It’s time for us to stop ignoring what’s going on in Chicago’s south side, in Brownsvilles, in Atlantas across the country.”

"The way to promote police reform is to support excellent officers, and Eric is," Rev. Al Sharpton said on Twitter.