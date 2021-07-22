As the Senate considers a vote, Democrats are still pushing for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package failed in a Senate test vote on Wednesday, but new efforts might begin as soon as Monday. Infrastructure is a crucial bipartisan goal, since both Biden and Trump campaigned on trillion-dollar infrastructure proposals.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been attempting to approve a bipartisan plan and a $3.5 trillion Democratic reconciliation package that intends to expand Medicare, solve childcare and healthcare, and tackle climate change.

Infrastructure legislation, according to one of America’s finest economists, will:

Reduce income disparities Strengthen the middle class and those who are attempting to join it. Make long-term economic growth a reality

The Senate will continue to push for major infrastructure reforms.

“Let me assure my colleagues on both sides: as majority leader, I want to enact both key infrastructure packages–the bipartisan infrastructure framework and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions–before we go for the August recess,” Schumer stated.

The two initiatives remain Biden’s top legislative priorities because he believes they are critical to the country’s economic recovery. Despite the slight setbacks, Biden is optimistic that the bipartisan bill will be approved by the Senate.

During a CNN town hall, Biden said, “It’s a wonderful thing, and I think we’re going to get it done.”

Despite a failed test vote, a bipartisan group of 22 senators said they had “made substantial progress” on the infrastructure plan and are “close to a final agreement.” https://t.co/nK4oF1PdCP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that neither bill will be brought up for a vote in the House until both bills pass the Senate.

Due to the Senate’s impasse, the bill will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to pass.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who had earlier attempted to postpone the vote due to worries about how the bill would be paid for, said the bipartisan plan will be ready to vote on Monday.