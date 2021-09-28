As the government shutdown approaches, Democrats blink, indicating that they are willing to remove the debt ceiling from the funding package.

After Senate Republicans failed their plan to suspend the debt ceiling and finance the government on Monday, Democrats have signaled that they are willing to remove the debt ceiling from their funding package in order to avoid a government shutdown.

According to The Hill, the vote on Monday evening (48-50) was split along party lines, with no Republican voting in favor of the bill. Republicans have previously threatened to abstain from voting on a Democratic bill to raise the government’s borrowing ceiling. To pass, the bill needed 60 votes.

According to Politico, the government financing issue must be fixed by Friday, while the debt ceiling deadline will not be reached for several weeks.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chairwoman of the House’s budget committee, indicated Monday that Democrats will work on a new funding solution, but she did not suggest raising the debt ceiling. DeLauro stated, “Our first item of business is to keep the government open, which we will do.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said that Democrats will “not allow the government to shut down, and we will not default.”

Republicans’ “reckless action threatens 6 million jobs, financial disaster for many families, military paychecks, and Social Security payments to elderly,” according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“For more than two months now, Senate Republicans have been perfectly clear about how this process will play out,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. So, one again, let me state unequivocally that we will support a clean continuing resolution that avoids a government shutdown. We will not support lifting the debt ceiling with Republican votes.”

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are set to be furloughed if Democrats fail to halt a partial government shutdown this week. According to Reuters, many government operations will cease, including national parks and museums.

According to William Hoagland, a former congressional staffer who now works for the Bipartisan Policy Center, around three out of every five government employees will be fired. Many employees directly employed by the US COVID-19 response team will be forced to labor without pay until the government approves financing.

The long-awaited funding bill should allow assistance to be delivered to government organizations until December 3. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, believes that “nothing would be worse than a shutdown,” therefore a short-term budget bill with bipartisan backing is one option at this juncture.